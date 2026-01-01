Description

Haven of tranquillity in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The premium apartments Sonate Residences offer privacy and luxury away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A comfortable and measured life in harmony with nature awaits you here. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, built-in appliances, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging tracks, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, separate swimming pool for adults and children, cinema, sauna. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is one of the safest and most environmentally friendly neighbourhoods in Dubai. Gated territory, well-maintained green areas and clean streets make the community attractive for families with children. The community has infrastructure for active lifestyles too, with golf courses, fitness centres, sports fields and jogging paths. It is also one of the few places in the city where pets are allowed, with pet shops and veterinary clinics open for them. There are schools, kindergartens and medical centres within a 10-15 minute radius. Location advantages The project is located close to the major motorway Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. JBR Beach is 20 minutes away, Dubai Hills Mall, IMG World of Adventure and Global Village are 22 minutes away and Dubai Hills Golf Club is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.