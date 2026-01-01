Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSonate Residences

Sonate Residences

100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Condor Developers
Total area
from 78 m² to 214 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 345 402 $from 3 933 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 83
345 402 – 415 777
4 395 – 4 967
2 bedrooms
121 – 129
477 163 – 611 122
3 933 – 4 709
3 bedrooms
174 – 214
733 486 – 889 250
4 147 – 4 202

Description

Haven of tranquillity in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The premium apartments Sonate Residences offer privacy and luxury away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A comfortable and measured life in harmony with nature awaits you here. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, built-in appliances, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging tracks, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, separate swimming pool for adults and children, cinema, sauna. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is one of the safest and most environmentally friendly neighbourhoods in Dubai. Gated territory, well-maintained green areas and clean streets make the community attractive for families with children. The community has infrastructure for active lifestyles too, with golf courses, fitness centres, sports fields and jogging paths. It is also one of the few places in the city where pets are allowed, with pet shops and veterinary clinics open for them. There are schools, kindergartens and medical centres within a 10-15 minute radius. Location advantages The project is located close to the major motorway Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. JBR Beach is 20 minutes away, Dubai Hills Mall, IMG World of Adventure and Global Village are 22 minutes away and Dubai Hills Golf Club is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center3 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Catalog