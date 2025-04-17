SOLA Residences by Centurion

Description

Aesthetically pleasing apartment complex in Wasl Gate. SOLA Residences' spacious floor plans, premium amenities and prime location create the perfect environment for a comfortable life. It is your personal little island of tranquility in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in neutral beige colors, built-in appliances. Thanks to panoramic windows, the house will always be full of natural light. - Each lot is assigned at least one parking space. - On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym with space for yoga, children's playroom, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road and Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. It is 4 minutes to Energy Metro Station, 10 minutes to Aster Cedar Hospital medical facility and Arbor School. Ibn Battuta Mall is 8 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah area is 17 minutes away and Dubai Miracle Garden is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes' drive away and Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes' drive away.