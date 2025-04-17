Catalog
SOLA Residences by Centurion

Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Centurion Group
Total area
from 66 m² to 169 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 328 931 $from 4 153 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Exclusive offers from developer for SOLA Residences project

    Exclusive offers from developer for SOLA Residences project

    Additional discounts of up to 6% and a favorable payment plan
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66
328 931 – 356 433
4 977 – 5 331
2 bedrooms
100 – 133
446 562 – 553 574
4 153 – 4 427
3 bedrooms
149 – 169
672 838 – 754 799
4 465 – 4 503
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetically pleasing apartment complex in Wasl Gate. SOLA Residences' spacious floor plans, premium amenities and prime location create the perfect environment for a comfortable life. It is your personal little island of tranquility in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in neutral beige colors, built-in appliances. Thanks to panoramic windows, the house will always be full of natural light. - Each lot is assigned at least one parking space. - On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym with space for yoga, children's playroom, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road and Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. It is 4 minutes to Energy Metro Station, 10 minutes to Aster Cedar Hospital medical facility and Arbor School. Ibn Battuta Mall is 8 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah area is 17 minutes away and Dubai Miracle Garden is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes' drive away and Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes' drive away.

Location

Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
School2 km
Shop700 m
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

