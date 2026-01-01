Sera Gardens by Vision

Description

An exclusive residential complex in Dubai Production City. Thanks to its proximity to the lush greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sera Gardens offers an atmosphere of tranquility and seclusion that harmoniously blends with the vibrancy of the metropolis. Key features - The residences feature high-quality finishes: porcelain tile flooring, solid wood doors, built-in Teka kitchen appliances, and thoughtful interior details. - All apartments include soundproofing, energy-efficient lighting, and a smart home system, including smart thermostats and electronic locks. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, a children’s playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a games room, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access: key highways run nearby, such as MBZ Road, providing quick access to Dubai Marina and other parts of the city. The drive to JVT and JVC takes 10 minutes, to the Global Village international fair — 15 minutes, and to popular destinations like Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall — 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away.