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HomeReal Estate CatalogSera Gardens by Vision

Sera Gardens by Vision

19, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Vision Construction
Total area
from 38 m² to 188 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 161 743 $from 3 642 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.4 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38
161 743
4 175
1 bedroom
58
242 614
4 145
2 bedrooms
107
392 103
3 642
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An exclusive residential complex in Dubai Production City. Thanks to its proximity to the lush greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sera Gardens offers an atmosphere of tranquility and seclusion that harmoniously blends with the vibrancy of the metropolis. Key features - The residences feature high-quality finishes: porcelain tile flooring, solid wood doors, built-in Teka kitchen appliances, and thoughtful interior details. - All apartments include soundproofing, energy-efficient lighting, and a smart home system, including smart thermostats and electronic locks. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, a children’s playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a games room, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access: key highways run nearby, such as MBZ Road, providing quick access to Dubai Marina and other parts of the city. The drive to JVT and JVC takes 10 minutes, to the Global Village international fair — 15 minutes, and to popular destinations like Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall — 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
19, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
School2 km
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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