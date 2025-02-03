Catalog
Safa by Arada

Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 99 m² to 261 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 430 769 $from 3 566 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
99
430 769 – 440 844
4 338 – 4 439
2 bedrooms
114 – 172
437 304 – 675 561
3 818 – 3 907
3 bedrooms
185 – 261
662 219 – 1 075 834
3 566 – 5 188
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Aljada, where charming streets intertwine with modern architecture and natural landscape. Safa residential cluster consists of 5 buildings - Safa 1, Safa Parkview, Safa 3, Safa 4 and Safa 5. It is designed for those who appreciate comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts and sophisticated interiors create the perfect place for you and your family. Key features - All apartments are finished in light beige tones, with built-in appliances from European brands, walk-in wardrobes and Smart Home systems. Thanks to panoramic windows there will always be a lot of natural light in the house. - Residents have access to: swimming pool and gym on the territory of the complex, cinema, skate park, direct access to the sports complex, which includes a football field, courts for basketball, volleyball, badminton, courts for padel tennis and classic tennis, etc. Location advantages The project has an advantageous location close to the major highway Khalid Bin Sultan Alqasimi Boulevard Road. The City Centre Al Zahia shopping mall and Naseej cultural district are 5 minutes away, the nearest Al Jada Park Sharjah is 7 minutes away and Al Mamzar Beach is 30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

