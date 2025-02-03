Safa by Arada

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Aljada, where charming streets intertwine with modern architecture and natural landscape. Safa residential cluster consists of 5 buildings - Safa 1, Safa Parkview, Safa 3, Safa 4 and Safa 5. It is designed for those who appreciate comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts and sophisticated interiors create the perfect place for you and your family. Key features - All apartments are finished in light beige tones, with built-in appliances from European brands, walk-in wardrobes and Smart Home systems. Thanks to panoramic windows there will always be a lot of natural light in the house. - Residents have access to: swimming pool and gym on the territory of the complex, cinema, skate park, direct access to the sports complex, which includes a football field, courts for basketball, volleyball, badminton, courts for padel tennis and classic tennis, etc. Location advantages The project has an advantageous location close to the major highway Khalid Bin Sultan Alqasimi Boulevard Road. The City Centre Al Zahia shopping mall and Naseej cultural district are 5 minutes away, the nearest Al Jada Park Sharjah is 7 minutes away and Al Mamzar Beach is 30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.