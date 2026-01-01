Description

A premium residential tower in Al Alia, Ajman. The Rockhill Tower residential complex offers five-star hotel-style amenities and a high level of comfort at an affordable price. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes, built-in appliances from German brands Miele and Grohe, air conditioners from Japanese brand Daikin, kitchen cabinets from Italian brand Scavolini, natural travertine countertops, and a “Smart Home” system. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, a padel court, table tennis, a treadmill, a yoga area, a playground, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a library, a coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Ajman City Center is a 15-minute drive away, the Al Zorah Natural Reserve is 18 minutes away, and Ajman Beach is 20 minutes away. The road to popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 40 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 25-minute away.