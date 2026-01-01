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HomeReal Estate CatalogRockhill Tower

Rockhill Tower

98/13, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed 2, Southern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Rockhill Development
Total area
from 48 m² to 177 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 74 432 $from 835 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    100%
Item 1 of 2
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors39
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
48 – 64
74 432 – 80 887
1 253 – 1 550
1 bedroom
93 – 146
112 758 – 121 984
835 – 1 209
2 bedrooms
135 – 177
153 134 – 173 865
978 – 1 132
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A premium residential tower in Al Alia, Ajman. The Rockhill Tower residential complex offers five-star hotel-style amenities and a high level of comfort at an affordable price. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes, built-in appliances from German brands Miele and Grohe, air conditioners from Japanese brand Daikin, kitchen cabinets from Italian brand Scavolini, natural travertine countertops, and a “Smart Home” system. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, a padel court, table tennis, a treadmill, a yoga area, a playground, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a library, a coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Ajman City Center is a 15-minute drive away, the Al Zorah Natural Reserve is 18 minutes away, and Ajman Beach is 20 minutes away. The road to popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 40 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 25-minute away.

Location

View on map
98/13, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed 2, Southern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop650 m
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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