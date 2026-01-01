Catalog
Residences du Port by Prime Marina

Nuran Marina Residences, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Developer
Prime Marina Property Developers LLC
Total area
from 154 m² to 514 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 1 555 773 $from 9 104 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
154 – 232
1 555 773 – 2 112 818
9 104 – 10 070
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

First branded residence under Marriott International's Autograph Collection Residences portfolio in Dubai. Inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, Residences Du Port embodies a refined lifestyle in the heart of Dubai Marina, where the rhythm of the city meets the tranquility of the coast. It combines architectural elegance, a resort atmosphere, and a high level of service. Key features - The apartments feature warm-toned finishes, Smeg appliances, and Gessi bathroom fixtures. Panoramic windows fill the rooms with natural light and offer stunning views of the marina and skyline. - Every detail of the residential complex has been carefully thought out and implemented by the architectural firm LW Design. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: gym, yoga space, golf simulator, playground, coworking space, meeting room, lounge area with library and game tables, swimming pool, spa complex with sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, barbecue terrace, cinema, café, and more. - Residence owners automatically receive Gold Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy™, the leading global travel loyalty program. - Residents also get access to the ONVIA platform — Marriott's next-generation hospitality concept. Location advantages The project is located near one of the emirate's main highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the DMCC metro station. It takes 3 minutes to reach Marina Mall, 8 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Residence and Bluewaters Island, and 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah beaches and popular locations such as Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nuran Marina Residences, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School1 km
Shop550 m
Medical center700 m
Metro station500 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
