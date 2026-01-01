Catalog
Passo by Beyond

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort by IHG Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 78 m² to 220 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 1 395 234 $from 15 744 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 127
1 395 234 – 2 542 409
17 879 – 19 894
2 bedrooms
128 – 192
2 275 289 – 3 033 627
15 744 – 17 722
3 bedrooms
169 – 220
3 539 550 – 3 892 715
17 680 – 20 912
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New symbol of luxury living on Palm Jumeirah Island. The two sculptural Passo towers with smooth architectural lines blend harmoniously with the landscaped podium and its own 250-meter beach. Here every day you can meet the sunrise by the sea, practice yoga in the Wellness pavilion or relax by the rooftop pool with a 360° view. Key features - All residences have high-quality finishes with natural materials, high ceilings, panoramic glazing, open layouts and private balconies. - The penthouses have a separate elevator, private lobby, split-level layouts, private pools and terraces. The Beach Mansions Villas have direct access to the beach. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, lounge areas, infinity pool, library, lobby, garden, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located on one of the last vacant lots on Crescent Palm Jumeirah, surrounded by the sea on both sides and with views of Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Royal. The Atlantis The Royal Hotel is a 4–minute drive away, and Nakheel Mall is a 12-minute drive away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Location

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort by IHG Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport35 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
