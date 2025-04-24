Catalog
One Residence by Ginco Properties

One Residence by Ginco Properties

5/2, Al Asayel Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ginco Properties
Total area
from 43 m² to 226 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 415 248 $from 7 893 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43
415 248 – 449 285
9 530 – 10 290
2 bedrooms
97 – 131
912 185 – 1 034 717
7 893 – 9 325
3 bedrooms
192
2 510 278
13 035
4 bedrooms
226
3 245 064
14 351

Description

Luxury residential tower in Downtown Dubai. The premium-class complex One Residence is the epitome of sophistication and comfort within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. The perfect place for those who appreciate comfort in a modern form. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light colours, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances from Smeg and Villeroy&Boch brands. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga studio, golf simulator, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, cinema, barbecue area, public space for work and leisure, zen garden. Community infrastructure Downtown is one of the most lively neighbourhoods in Dubai. Here skyscrapers harmoniously combine with classical Arabian architecture, and business life neighbours entertainment. It is also an area with a developed infrastructure. In 5-10 minutes you can get to Housecall Medical Clinics, Art of Aesthetic Policlinic, Mediclinic and schools Jumeirah International Nurseries, Eman School, EHG Talent Academy. Location advantages The project is located between two motorways - Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Road. Dubai's major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, Jumeirah Beach and Museum of the Future are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
5/2, Al Asayel Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

