Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogOne Cresent by AHS

One Cresent by AHS

C Central Resort the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
AHS Properties
Total area
from 2420 m² to 2420 m²
Number of bedrooms
6
Starting price
from 50 374 390 $from 20 815 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
45%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesPenthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
6 bedrooms
2420
50 374 390
20 815
Brochure

Description

Exclusive residential complex in the prestigious Palm Jumeirah area. The smooth lines of the One Crescent facade reflect the rhythm of the sea waves. Spacious interiors, panoramic glazing, and private landscaped areas set the standard for premium coastal residences. Key features - The interior finishes are done in a warm color palette using natural materials: rare marble, natural wood, sculpted stone, hand-forged metal, and couture-level fabrics. - Residents can take advantage of the LUJO 24-hour concierge service. - The penthouse has a private covered 6-car garage. - The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness room, yoga terrace, spa, infinity pool, cinema, cigar room, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located next to Crescent Road, which connects the island to the mainland. It takes 5 minutes to get to Nakheel Mall, 12 minutes to Dubai Marina, 18 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 25 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

View on map
C Central Resort the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport39 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
Catalog