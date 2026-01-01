One Cresent by AHS

Description

Exclusive residential complex in the prestigious Palm Jumeirah area. The smooth lines of the One Crescent facade reflect the rhythm of the sea waves. Spacious interiors, panoramic glazing, and private landscaped areas set the standard for premium coastal residences. Key features - The interior finishes are done in a warm color palette using natural materials: rare marble, natural wood, sculpted stone, hand-forged metal, and couture-level fabrics. - Residents can take advantage of the LUJO 24-hour concierge service. - The penthouse has a private covered 6-car garage. - The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness room, yoga terrace, spa, infinity pool, cinema, cigar room, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located next to Crescent Road, which connects the island to the mainland. It takes 5 minutes to get to Nakheel Mall, 12 minutes to Dubai Marina, 18 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 25 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.