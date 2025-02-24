One 678 Residences by GJ

Description

Elegant residential tower in Ajman. The architecture of One 678 Residences is characterised by its contemporary design with a glass façade. Sophisticated interiors and spacious layouts create an atmosphere of refined luxury. Key features - All apartments are finished with natural materials in light neutral colours, large windows, private balconies and built-in appliances. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, children's playground, sauna, swimming pool and lounge area. - There is a multi-level car park and a 24-hour security post at the residents' disposal. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Street, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the country's main highways. The drive to Al Hamediya Park will take 3 minutes and to Ajman City Centre¬ will take 10 minutes. Ajman Beach and Al Zorah Natural Reserve are 15 minutes away. The nearest airport is Sharja International Airport, 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport, 26 minutes away.