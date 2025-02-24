Catalog
One 678 Residences by GJ

47/8, Al Yasmeen Street, Al Yasmeen, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 107 m² to 235 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 210 710 $from 1 805 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
32 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors54
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
107 – 115
210 710 – 256 006
1 958 – 2 224
2 bedrooms
158 – 235
286 631 – 504 844
1 805 – 2 144
3 bedrooms
219 – 225
442 407 – 500 924
2 016 – 2 221
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential tower in Ajman. The architecture of One 678 Residences is characterised by its contemporary design with a glass façade. Sophisticated interiors and spacious layouts create an atmosphere of refined luxury. Key features - All apartments are finished with natural materials in light neutral colours, large windows, private balconies and built-in appliances. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, children's playground, sauna, swimming pool and lounge area. - There is a multi-level car park and a 24-hour security post at the residents' disposal. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Street, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the country's main highways. The drive to Al Hamediya Park will take 3 minutes and to Ajman City Centre¬ will take 10 minutes. Ajman Beach and Al Zorah Natural Reserve are 15 minutes away. The nearest airport is Sharja International Airport, 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport, 26 minutes away.

Location

47/8, Al Yasmeen Street, Al Yasmeen, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Shop260 m
Medical center2 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

