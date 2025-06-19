Catalog
Naseem Al Jurf by Imkan

Al Jurf, Al Jurf, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
Developer
Imkan Properties LLC
Total area
from 359 m² to 708 m²
Number of bedrooms
5
Starting price
from 1 841 191 $from 5 129 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
5 bedrooms
359 – 708
1 841 191 – 5 182 783
5 129 – 7 320
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury coastal living in the new low-rise neighborhood of Naseem Al Jurf within the Ghantoot Reserve. Combining tradition and cutting-edge technology, Al Jurf has become a thriving community where people, flora and fauna live in harmony and nature is peacefully neighbored with the comforts of modern living. All living spaces are designed with exceptional attention to detail. Here, refined elegance harmonizes with high artistic craftsmanship. Key features - The residences are presented with natural material finishes in light, neutral tones. Panoramic windows fill the home with sunlight and offer magnificent views of the community. - Residents have access to: a fully equipped gym; private beaches and marinas; Ghazal Park with swimming pools, jogging and bicycle paths, meditation and yoga space; Naseem Plaza shopping center with many world famous stores, restaurants, cafes; spa services from SHA Wellness Resort. Location advantages The project is located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will take an average of 35-40 minutes to reach the metropolitan areas. The nearest major highway Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road will take 15 minutes to reach. Zayed International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 45 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

Airport52 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

