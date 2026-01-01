Description

MIA Tower in the rapidly developing Meydan district is a contemporary residential complex where thoughtful architecture meets open views of the Crystal Lagoon, the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and the iconic Downtown Dubai skyline. A signature advantage of the location is its immediate proximity – just 1 minute – to the future Meydan Metro station. Key Features – Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling glazing, balconies, a smart-home system, and central air conditioning. – Practical layout solutions: flexible room transformations and multi-purpose spaces. – Multi-level leisure infrastructure: several swimming pools, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a cinema, and children’s play areas. – Elegant communal spaces: barbecue areas and a residents’ club lounge. Location Advantages The building sits close to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, ensuring quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa, and The Dubai Mall are 10–15 minutes by car. Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates are 20–25 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.