Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogMasaar 3 by Arada

Masaar 3 by Arada

Al Mnazel, Manazel District, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 212 m² to 625 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 669 843 $from 3 150 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse
Construction stagesPlanning, Under Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
212 – 217
669 843 – 796 460
3 150 – 3 661
4 bedrooms
237 – 349
790 742 – 1 403 676
3 275 – 4 013
5 bedrooms
477 – 625
1 628 318 – 2 209 666
3 409 – 3 681
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The Masaar 3 eco-cluster, nestled within the innovative Masaar district in the emirate of Sharjah, combines a progressive lifestyle with the harmony of nature. The project’s architecture seamlessly blends into the forested landscape, creating an exclusive and serene atmosphere. Key Features – Modern townhouses and villas featuring high ceilings, premium finishes, panoramic windows, and integrated smart home systems. – Residents will have access to a central lagoon-style pool with cascading waterfalls, a fitness centre, a café, and sports zones with dedicated running and cycling trails, basketball, and padel courts. – The community is equipped with diverse leisure spaces: over 100,000 trees, a duck pond, children's playgrounds, a gastro-market, and a retail and dining hub. Location Advantages The exit from the complex is conveniently integrated into the main road network, ensuring quick access to key landmarks in Sharjah and Dubai. It’s a 5-minute drive to Masaar Central, Tilal Mall, Nasma Central Park, and Sharjah Mosque. Around 15 minutes to Sharjah Corniche, 20 minutes to University City, Aljada, and Sharjah International Airport, with Dubai International Airport reachable in 35 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Mnazel, Manazel District, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop500 m
Medical center19 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

News

  1. What changes await us in the Dubai property market in 2025? Trends and expectations
    What changes await us in the Dubai property market in 2025? Trends and expectations 03.02.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog