Description

Marquis Aura is a residential development by Marquis Developers in Dubai South. The project combines 220 residences and commercial spaces with amenities for fitness, leisure and work. Key Features – Interiors feature a warm neutral palette with wood textures, stone-look surfaces, metallic accents and integrated lighting. – Planned amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, yoga spaces, massage rooms and steam rooms. – The rooftop is planned to feature areas for yoga, padel, table tennis and other sports, alongside a children’s play area, barbecue spaces and open-air lounges. – The development also includes a business lounge, meeting rooms, landscaped terraces and relaxation areas. Commercial premises will occupy the ground floor, with parking on two basement levels. Location Advantages The development is located near growing aviation and business hubs. Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 10 minutes away by car, Expo City Dubai 15 minutes and Jebel Ali Free Zone around 20 minutes. Dubai Marina can be reached in 30 minutes, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 40 minutes away.