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HomeReal Estate CatalogMarquis Aura

Marquis Aura

DAMAC TENORA, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Marquis Developer
Total area
from 40 m² to 90 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 179 690 $from 3 909 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40
179 690
4 488
1 bedroom
67
265 451
3 909
2 bedrooms
90
373 537
4 115
Brochure

Description

Marquis Aura is a residential development by Marquis Developers in Dubai South. The project combines 220 residences and commercial spaces with amenities for fitness, leisure and work. Key Features – Interiors feature a warm neutral palette with wood textures, stone-look surfaces, metallic accents and integrated lighting. – Planned amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, yoga spaces, massage rooms and steam rooms. – The rooftop is planned to feature areas for yoga, padel, table tennis and other sports, alongside a children’s play area, barbecue spaces and open-air lounges. – The development also includes a business lounge, meeting rooms, landscaped terraces and relaxation areas. Commercial premises will occupy the ground floor, with parking on two basement levels. Location Advantages The development is located near growing aviation and business hubs. Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 10 minutes away by car, Expo City Dubai 15 minutes and Jebel Ali Free Zone around 20 minutes. Dubai Marina can be reached in 30 minutes, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 40 minutes away.

Location

View on map
DAMAC TENORA, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
School500 m
Shop200 m
Medical center2 km
Airport18 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
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