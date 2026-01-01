Listone Residence by Abra

Description

A family-oriented residential complex in Dubai International City. The Listone Residence clubhouse harmoniously combines the convenience of urban living, the refined aesthetics of a premium lifestyle, and the relaxed pace of a residential neighborhood. Key features - Fully furnished apartments come with built-in appliances, walk-in closets, kitchen cabinets, and a “Smart Home” system. Thanks to high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a gym, a playground, padel tennis and badminton courts, table tennis, a yoga studio, lounge areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, a movie theater, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two major highways — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road. It takes 3-5 minutes to reach the Dragon Mart shopping center and the fruit and vegetable market, 10 minutes to reach Dubai Safari Park, and 20 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Mall. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.