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HomeReal Estate CatalogListone Residence by Abra

Listone Residence by Abra

22/4, England-Y Street, England Cluster, Dubai International City, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Abra
Total area
from 31 m² to 141 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 133 938 $from 2 551 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 57
133 938 – 184 313
3 229 – 4 223
1 bedroom
58 – 99
218 349 – 281 521
2 838 – 3 740
2 bedrooms
92 – 141
311 746 – 361 576
2 551 – 3 355
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A family-oriented residential complex in Dubai International City. The Listone Residence clubhouse harmoniously combines the convenience of urban living, the refined aesthetics of a premium lifestyle, and the relaxed pace of a residential neighborhood. Key features - Fully furnished apartments come with built-in appliances, walk-in closets, kitchen cabinets, and a “Smart Home” system. Thanks to high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a gym, a playground, padel tennis and badminton courts, table tennis, a yoga studio, lounge areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, a movie theater, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two major highways — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road. It takes 3-5 minutes to reach the Dragon Mart shopping center and the fruit and vegetable market, 10 minutes to reach Dubai Safari Park, and 20 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Mall. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
22/4, England-Y Street, England Cluster, Dubai International City, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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