Linea by Holm

62A, 10B Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Holm Developments
Total area
from 50 m² to 96 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 351 925 $from 6 129 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
50 – 52
351 925 – 360 999
6 897 – 7 034
1 bedroom
94 – 96
577 622 – 591 595
6 129
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Residential project Linea by HOLM is located in the central district of Jumeirah Garden City and is designed for comfortable everyday living. The concept is based on practical layouts, well-considered ergonomics and durable materials. The privacy of low-rise development combined with convenient access to key areas of the city makes the complex suitable both for personal residence and long-term investment. Key features: – Apartments are delivered with modern turnkey finishing in a neutral colour palette. The interiors are designed in a restrained style with a focus on practicality and durability of materials. – Residents have access to thoughtfully planned shared infrastructure: a rooftop infinity pool, a children’s playground, landscaped relaxation areas and barbecue areas. – For those who prefer an active lifestyle, a gym and a padel court are provided. Location advantages Jumeirah Garden City provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road. Downtown Dubai, DIFC and La Mer Beach are approximately 5 minutes away by car. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are within a 20-minute drive. Dubai International Airport (DXB) can be reached in approximately 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
62A, 10B Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea4 km
School2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center400 m
Metro station2 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
