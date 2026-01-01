Description

Residential project Linea by HOLM is located in the central district of Jumeirah Garden City and is designed for comfortable everyday living. The concept is based on practical layouts, well-considered ergonomics and durable materials. The privacy of low-rise development combined with convenient access to key areas of the city makes the complex suitable both for personal residence and long-term investment. Key features: – Apartments are delivered with modern turnkey finishing in a neutral colour palette. The interiors are designed in a restrained style with a focus on practicality and durability of materials. – Residents have access to thoughtfully planned shared infrastructure: a rooftop infinity pool, a children’s playground, landscaped relaxation areas and barbecue areas. – For those who prefer an active lifestyle, a gym and a padel court are provided. Location advantages Jumeirah Garden City provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road. Downtown Dubai, DIFC and La Mer Beach are approximately 5 minutes away by car. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are within a 20-minute drive. Dubai International Airport (DXB) can be reached in approximately 15 minutes.