Leos Royal

D14, 1st Street, Umm Al Daman, Al Awir, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Leos Development
Total area
from 223 m² to 657 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 7
Starting price
from 983 117 $from 4 396 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
223
983 117
4 396
4 bedrooms
297
1 350 156
4 543
5 bedrooms
390
1 829 816
4 690
6 bedrooms
534
2 543 805
4 763
7 bedrooms
657
3 229 135
4 909
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Prestigious residential community in Umm Nahad First. The LEOS Royal concept is based on a well-thought-out architectural logic inspired by the natural environment. Water becomes a key element of the space. Canals and cascades cool the air and add dynamyc to the landscape. Key features - All townhouses and villas feature high-quality finishes, built-in Siemens appliances, storage systems, walk-in closets, energy-saving lighting, and solar water heating systems. - The balconies of the townhouses are fitted with decorative glass elements filled with water, which reduce the heating of the facades. Vertical wooden screens on the second level of the villas provide natural shading. - Each residence has two covered parking spaces. - Charging stations are provided for electric car owners. - The complex includes a gym, swimming pools, lounge areas, walking paths, air taxi stops, a clubhouse, a park, a terrace for events and parties, and more. Location advantages Thanks to direct access to the Al Ain highway, you can reach the Dubai Outlet Mall in 5 minutes, the Meydan Racecourse in 14 minutes, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Expo City are 20 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 16 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport, 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
D14, 1st Street, Umm Al Daman, Al Awir, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
