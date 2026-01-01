Description

Prestigious residential community in Umm Nahad First. The LEOS Royal concept is based on a well-thought-out architectural logic inspired by the natural environment. Water becomes a key element of the space. Canals and cascades cool the air and add dynamyc to the landscape. Key features - All townhouses and villas feature high-quality finishes, built-in Siemens appliances, storage systems, walk-in closets, energy-saving lighting, and solar water heating systems. - The balconies of the townhouses are fitted with decorative glass elements filled with water, which reduce the heating of the facades. Vertical wooden screens on the second level of the villas provide natural shading. - Each residence has two covered parking spaces. - Charging stations are provided for electric car owners. - The complex includes a gym, swimming pools, lounge areas, walking paths, air taxi stops, a clubhouse, a park, a terrace for events and parties, and more. Location advantages Thanks to direct access to the Al Ain highway, you can reach the Dubai Outlet Mall in 5 minutes, the Meydan Racecourse in 14 minutes, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Expo City are 20 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 16 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport, 25 minutes.