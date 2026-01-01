Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogLazord Residences by Lapis

Lazord Residences by Lapis

Majan 1 Residence, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Lapis Properties LLC
Total area
from 46 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 272 062 $from 4 336 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
29%
Upon Handover
16%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
46 – 81
272 062 – 355 064
4 336 – 5 846
1 bedroom
61 – 109
393 250 – 607 045
5 521 – 6 349
2 bedrooms
103
569 042 – 578 028
5 480 – 5 567
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in Majan neighbourhood. Lazord Residences is characterised by its concise architecture and modern building trends. Here, comfort and practicality combine with aesthetics to create an ideal living space where all elements work in harmony with each other. Key features - All apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes, integrated appliances, Smart Home systems, panoramic windows and private swimming pools. - Residents have access to valet and concierge services. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging track, children's and sports grounds, swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, sauna, cinema, lounge zone, billiard room, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to the major motorway Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Global Village Fair will take 5 minutes to reach, IMG World of Adventure Theme Park and Butterfly Garden will take 10 minutes to reach. Dubai Downtown and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away and La Mer Beach is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Majan 1 Residence, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Catalog