Kyomi Residence by Anax

Description

An exclusive residential complex in the Warsan 4 community. The Kyomi Residence building embodies modern urban architecture with striking horizontal lines and smooth, rounded forms that create an elegant and multi-layered appearance. Key features - Apartments are delivered with high-end finishes in light tones, built-in appliances and walk-in closets, a “Smart Home” system, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, sports and children’s playgrounds, a running track, a yoga area, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a Zen garden, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network. In 5 minutes, you can reach Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and get to a metro station on the Blue Line, which is currently under construction. It takes 11 minutes to reach the Dragon Mart shopping center, 18 minutes to Dubai Safari Park, 19 minutes to the IMG World of Adventures theme park, and 26 minutes to the Global Village international fair and the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.