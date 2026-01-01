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HomeReal Estate CatalogKyomi Residence by Anax

Kyomi Residence by Anax

Rokane G23, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Anax Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 126 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 152 665 $from 3 419 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 43
152 665 – 171 238
3 939 – 4 267
1 bedroom
72 – 106
250 929 – 365 560
3 419 – 3 480
2 bedrooms
120 – 126
424 279 – 446 425
3 527
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An exclusive residential complex in the Warsan 4 community. The Kyomi Residence building embodies modern urban architecture with striking horizontal lines and smooth, rounded forms that create an elegant and multi-layered appearance. Key features - Apartments are delivered with high-end finishes in light tones, built-in appliances and walk-in closets, a “Smart Home” system, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, sports and children’s playgrounds, a running track, a yoga area, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a Zen garden, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network. In 5 minutes, you can reach Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and get to a metro station on the Blue Line, which is currently under construction. It takes 11 minutes to reach the Dragon Mart shopping center, 18 minutes to Dubai Safari Park, 19 minutes to the IMG World of Adventures theme park, and 26 minutes to the Global Village international fair and the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Rokane G23, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center1 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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