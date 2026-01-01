Kusto Aura by AYS

Description

A modern residential complex in Dubai Production City, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. Kusto Aura is a project designed in harmony with nature. The residences offer views of the nearby park, and the complex features open-air landscaped galleries. The building’s architecture is complemented by vertical hanging gardens with cascading waterfalls that extend from the first floor to the roof. Key features - The apartments are fully finished with high-quality materials, including natural stone in the bathrooms, built-in appliances, and storage systems. - The interior design was created by AK Designo. - Charging stations are provided for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to: a gym with a cycling studio, a children’s play area, sports and basketball courts, a jogging track, a yoga and meditation space, a children’s pool, an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a hot tub, a barbecue terrace, a game room, and more. Location advantages The building is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 20–25 minutes to drive to the Mall of the Emirates, the Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah neighborhoods, as well as popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.