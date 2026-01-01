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HomeReal Estate CatalogKusto Aura by AYS

Kusto Aura by AYS

201, Al Fay Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
AYS Developers
Total area
from 34 m² to 73 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 239 366 $from 6 583 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34
239 366
6 900
1 bedroom
73
486 540
6 583
Brochure

Description

A modern residential complex in Dubai Production City, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. Kusto Aura is a project designed in harmony with nature. The residences offer views of the nearby park, and the complex features open-air landscaped galleries. The building’s architecture is complemented by vertical hanging gardens with cascading waterfalls that extend from the first floor to the roof. Key features - The apartments are fully finished with high-quality materials, including natural stone in the bathrooms, built-in appliances, and storage systems. - The interior design was created by AK Designo. - Charging stations are provided for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to: a gym with a cycling studio, a children’s play area, sports and basketball courts, a jogging track, a yoga and meditation space, a children’s pool, an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a hot tub, a barbecue terrace, a game room, and more. Location advantages The building is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 20–25 minutes to drive to the Mall of the Emirates, the Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah neighborhoods, as well as popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
201, Al Fay Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop1 km
Medical center160 m
Airport34 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
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