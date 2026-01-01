Catalog
KORO One

3/1, 18A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
KORO Development
Total area
from 181 m² to 181 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 1 009 059 $from 5 567 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
181
1 009 059 – 1 081 242
5 567 – 5 965
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern residential complex, created for life in the rhythm of the metropolis, in Jumeirah Garden City. KORO One apart-complex is a new generation of urban real estate, which combines functionality, aesthetics and comfort. The name KORO comes from the Italian Cuore (“heart”), reflecting the philosophy of the project: home is not just walls, it is the center of life, a place of strength and inspiration. Key features - All apartments are finished in natural colors, soft textures, open floor plans, panoramic windows, built-in Whirlpool appliances and storage systems. - For the convenience of residents, one parking space is assigned to each lot. - Residents have access to gym, yoga studio, rooftop pool with city views, sauna, lounge area, co-working space overlooking the courtyard garden and more. Location advantages The project is located in a busy area with a well-developed highway network and has convenient access to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai and DIFC areas will take 5 minutes to reach, Jumeirah Beach and popular location Dubai Frame - 10 minutes. There are cafes, restaurants and stores within a 5-10 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
3/1, 18A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
