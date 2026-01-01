Knightsbridge by Leos

Description

The gated residential community of Knightsbridge in Meydan District 11 combines British architecture with sustainable eco-technologies. The project focuses on physical, emotional, and mental well-being and is positioned as Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community. Key features: – Villas and townhouses are delivered with high-end full interior finishing, well-considered interior solutions, fully equipped kitchens, and panoramic windows. – Each residence is equipped with a private swimming pool, a private garden with a designated area for growing plants, as well as spacious terraces. – The shared community infrastructure includes a lagoon designated for swimming, wellness water features with an oxygenation effect, yoga and meditation areas, walking routes, and landscaped public spaces. – Energy-efficient technologies are used in the engineering and operational systems, including solar water heaters, LED lighting, smart irrigation systems, and double UV-resistant glazing. Location advantages: The development is located in Meydan District 11 with direct access to the E66 and E311 highways. Travel time to Meydan Racecourse, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall is approximately 10–15 minutes by car. Business Bay, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Hills Mall can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is approximately 20 minutes away.