Knightsbridge by Leos

15/15, Al Abjar Street, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Leos Development
Total area
from 185 m² to 246 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 4 to 6
Starting price
from 2 162 571 $from 11 639 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
185
2 162 571
11 639
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The gated residential community of Knightsbridge in Meydan District 11 combines British architecture with sustainable eco-technologies. The project focuses on physical, emotional, and mental well-being and is positioned as Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community. Key features: – Villas and townhouses are delivered with high-end full interior finishing, well-considered interior solutions, fully equipped kitchens, and panoramic windows. – Each residence is equipped with a private swimming pool, a private garden with a designated area for growing plants, as well as spacious terraces. – The shared community infrastructure includes a lagoon designated for swimming, wellness water features with an oxygenation effect, yoga and meditation areas, walking routes, and landscaped public spaces. – Energy-efficient technologies are used in the engineering and operational systems, including solar water heaters, LED lighting, smart irrigation systems, and double UV-resistant glazing. Location advantages: The development is located in Meydan District 11 with direct access to the E66 and E311 highways. Travel time to Meydan Racecourse, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall is approximately 10–15 minutes by car. Business Bay, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Hills Mall can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is approximately 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
15/15, Al Abjar Street, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport12 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
