Jenna 1 by Arada

Description

Life in the Heart of a Dynamic Metropolis. Jenna 1 is a mixed-use project within Aljada — Sharjah's largest master-planned community. Thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments created for expats, young professionals, and families. Key Features — Interiors are crafted in a modern style using natural materials and contemporary technologies. — All units are equipped with a Smart Home system, kitchen stove, extractor hood, washing machine, and dryer. — The grounds feature a swimming pool, gym, landscaped park, children's play areas, and parking. — Direct access to West Boulevard with shops and restaurants, as well as green gardens with sports facilities. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the central part of the Aljada district with direct access to the emirate's key highways. American University of Sharjah, Safari Mall, City Centre Al Zahia, Matajer Al Juraina, University City Hall, Sharjah National Park, Pygmy Zoo, and Wasit Wetland Nature Park are all 5–15 minutes away. Sahara Centre, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, and Arabian Center are a 20–30 minute drive. Sharjah International Airport is reachable in 15 minutes.