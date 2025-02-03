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HomeReal Estate CatalogJenna 1 by Arada

Jenna 1 by Arada

Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 62 m² to 193 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 244 792 $from 3 636 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
62
244 792
3 904
2 bedrooms
111 – 112
412 525 – 422 056
3 707 – 3 745
3 bedrooms
193
702 519
3 636

Description

Life in the Heart of a Dynamic Metropolis. Jenna 1 is a mixed-use project within Aljada — Sharjah's largest master-planned community. Thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments created for expats, young professionals, and families. Key Features — Interiors are crafted in a modern style using natural materials and contemporary technologies. — All units are equipped with a Smart Home system, kitchen stove, extractor hood, washing machine, and dryer. — The grounds feature a swimming pool, gym, landscaped park, children's play areas, and parking. — Direct access to West Boulevard with shops and restaurants, as well as green gardens with sports facilities. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the central part of the Aljada district with direct access to the emirate's key highways. American University of Sharjah, Safari Mall, City Centre Al Zahia, Matajer Al Juraina, University City Hall, Sharjah National Park, Pygmy Zoo, and Wasit Wetland Nature Park are all 5–15 minutes away. Sahara Centre, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, and Arabian Center are a 20–30 minute drive. Sharjah International Airport is reachable in 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center950 m
Airport12 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

News

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