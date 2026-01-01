IVY at Park Five by Deyaar

Description

The new Ivy at ParkFive residence, located in the dynamically developing Dubai Production City area, offers its residents a harmonious blend of zones for sports, leisure, and wellness across three floors, ensuring a high standard of comfort and privacy. The landscaped terraces surrounding the project create the feeling of an urban oasis. Key Features – Bright interiors with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and premium finishes. – Pedestrian pathways (sikkas), reinterpreted in a modern style, connect the key spaces of the complex, forming a balanced ecosystem for socializing and relaxation. – Leisure amenities include a heated swimming pool, a BBQ area with sun loungers, a fully-equipped fitness center, and children's play areas under video surveillance. Location Advantages The favorable location ensures easy access to any part of Dubai. The journey to City Centre Me'aisem mall takes just 6 minutes. Renowned educational institutions, including Dubai British School and GEMS Metropole School, as well as entertainment hubs like Nakheel Mall and Dubai Sports City, are all within a 10–15 minute drive. The iconic Palm Jumeirah is only 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are both approximately 25-30 minutes away by car.