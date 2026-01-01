Catalog
IVY at Park Five by Deyaar

H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 40 m² to 253 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 196 266 $from 3 516 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40
196 266 – 203 774
4 867 – 5 019
2 bedrooms
113
446 853 – 460 714
3 942 – 4 063
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The new Ivy at ParkFive residence, located in the dynamically developing Dubai Production City area, offers its residents a harmonious blend of zones for sports, leisure, and wellness across three floors, ensuring a high standard of comfort and privacy. The landscaped terraces surrounding the project create the feeling of an urban oasis. Key Features – Bright interiors with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and premium finishes. – Pedestrian pathways (sikkas), reinterpreted in a modern style, connect the key spaces of the complex, forming a balanced ecosystem for socializing and relaxation. – Leisure amenities include a heated swimming pool, a BBQ area with sun loungers, a fully-equipped fitness center, and children's play areas under video surveillance. Location Advantages The favorable location ensures easy access to any part of Dubai. The journey to City Centre Me'aisem mall takes just 6 minutes. Renowned educational institutions, including Dubai British School and GEMS Metropole School, as well as entertainment hubs like Nakheel Mall and Dubai Sports City, are all within a 10–15 minute drive. The iconic Palm Jumeirah is only 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are both approximately 25-30 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop600 m
Medical center2 km
Airport23 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
