Inaura by Arada
Contemporary form of urban luxury in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The Inaura project concept is based on balance, energy, and conscious interaction with the environment. It is a new architectural landmark designed for comfortable living. Key features - The apartments feature open, well-thought-out layouts that promote free air circulation and a feeling of spaciousness. - Concealed storage systems maintain the visual purity of the space. - The soft lines of the finishing materials and the refined palette lend warmth and depth to the interiors, while color accents add light and dynamism. - The complex has been LEED Gold certified, confirming the project's commitment to sustainable development. - The carefully designed infrastructure includes: a fitness room, dance, yoga, Pilates, and boxing studios, a spa center, a sauna, a swimming pool, a children's playroom, a coworking space, meeting rooms, a restaurant, lounge areas, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The residential building is located near Al Asayel Street, which connects to the major Al Khail Road highway. It takes 5 minutes to reach the city's iconic locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, 8 minutes to the Dubai Design District and Museum of the Future, and 12 minutes to the Dubai Frame attraction. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 18 minutes.
Area Downtown DubaiDubai
Transport accessibility
Amenities
- Cinema
- Playground
- Game area
- Sauna
- Spa-center
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Gym
- Yoga Space
- Coworking
- Lobby
- Conference room
- Recreation area
- Medical center
- Restaurant/cafe