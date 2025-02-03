Catalog
Inaura by Arada

Burj Views West Tower, Burj Views, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 77 m² to 1650 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 6
Starting price
from 979 986 $from 12 518 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2030
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77
979 986
12 727
2 bedrooms
139
1 739 959
12 518
3 bedrooms
272
3 997 276
14 696
4 bedrooms
374
5 637 847
15 074
5 bedrooms
453
11 177 669
24 675
6 bedrooms
1650
35 398 220
21 453
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Contemporary form of urban luxury in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The Inaura project concept is based on balance, energy, and conscious interaction with the environment. It is a new architectural landmark designed for comfortable living. Key features - The apartments feature open, well-thought-out layouts that promote free air circulation and a feeling of spaciousness. - Concealed storage systems maintain the visual purity of the space. - The soft lines of the finishing materials and the refined palette lend warmth and depth to the interiors, while color accents add light and dynamism. - The complex has been LEED Gold certified, confirming the project's commitment to sustainable development. - The carefully designed infrastructure includes: a fitness room, dance, yoga, Pilates, and boxing studios, a spa center, a sauna, a swimming pool, a children's playroom, a coworking space, meeting rooms, a restaurant, lounge areas, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The residential building is located near Al Asayel Street, which connects to the major Al Khail Road highway. It takes 5 minutes to reach the city's iconic locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, 8 minutes to the Dubai Design District and Museum of the Future, and 12 minutes to the Dubai Frame attraction. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 18 minutes.

Location

View on map
Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School400 m
Shop150 m
Medical center650 m
Metro station2 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Catalog