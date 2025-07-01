Catalog
Society House by IGO

1, Umniyati Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 73 m² to 413 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 717 390 $from 8 400 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
  1. On Booking
    30%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
73 – 80
717 390 – 754 019
9 342 – 9 771
2 bedrooms
108 – 250
1 285 112 – 2 103 888
8 400 – 11 874
3 bedrooms
264 – 413
3 002 041 – 4 352 960
10 518 – 11 358

Description

A luxury residential tower in the Downtown community with 360-degree views of Burj Khalifa and Business Bay. IGO Society House is a clubhouse for like-minded individuals seeking success and a high standard of living in the heart of Dubai. The unique architecture, world-class service and attention to detail will be the perfect solution for even the most discerning resident. Key Features — Contemporary and sophisticated design using marble, brass and gold finishes. Rich textures intertwine with bold patterns to give the space a distinctive feel. — The exterior is adorned with four vertical gardens, creating a true oasis in an urban environment. — Fully furnished and equipped lots feature open floor plans and private terraces. — On-site recreational facilities include a fitness room, golf simulator, Crossfit studio, private cinema, lounge area, 25-metre swimming pool, padel court, meeting rooms, co-working space and children's playground. Community Infrastructure Downtown is a famous community of Dubai, which is a centre for both tourism and business. A well-developed transport network, high level of security and timeless points of interest attract new residents and visitors to the community. Al Safa High School, Jumeirah International Nurseries, Zabeel Health Centre Hospital, Dubai Mall are all within walking distance. In 5-10 minutes from the residential complex are located world attractions: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains, Dubai Opera. Location Features Due to its location in the centre of Dubai and exits on Sheikh Zayed Rd and Ras Al Khor Rd, the road to key communities of the city will not take more than 10-25 minutes. Business Bay is 5 minutes away, while The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are 20-25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Location

View on map
1, Umniyati Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Additionally
  • Open balcony

