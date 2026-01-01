Ice Beach by Major

Description

A premium residential complex in Ras al-Khaimah. The concept behind the Ice Beach residential complex is based on the harmony of contrasts: the transparency and cool aesthetic of ice blend with the warmth and vibrancy of coastal life. The architecture combines privacy with a sense of community, tranquility with energy, and everyday comfort with special moments. Key features - The apartments are delivered fully finished and are divided into collections: Aurora—for one-bedroom units, Polar—for two-bedroom units, and Antarctica—for three-bedroom units. - The main element of the facade is large crystalline cubes. Their facets reflect, scatter, and refract daylight, causing the building’s exterior to change depending on the time of day and lighting conditions. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, a climbing wall, a jogging track, a yoga and Pilates studio, a library, a meeting room, lounge areas, a spa, a hot tub, a steam room, an infrared sauna, separate pools for adults and children, a 24-hour concierge service, an artificial ice rink, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Street. It takes just 3 minutes to reach Al Marjan Island, where the Wynn Resort is under construction; 4 minutes to Al Hamra Mall; 6 minutes to the RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera; and 7 minutes to the Al Hamra Golf Club. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 25 minutes.