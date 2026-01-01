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HomeReal Estate CatalogIce Beach by Major

Ice Beach by Major

Al Hamraa, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Major Developers
Total area
from 50 m² to 481 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 415 573 $from 6 207 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 8
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.8 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
50 – 94
415 573 – 700 781
7 424 – 8 187
2 bedrooms
138
1 048 189
7 574
3 bedrooms
163 – 165
1 279 608 – 1 374 898
7 803 – 8 324
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A premium residential complex in Ras al-Khaimah. The concept behind the Ice Beach residential complex is based on the harmony of contrasts: the transparency and cool aesthetic of ice blend with the warmth and vibrancy of coastal life. The architecture combines privacy with a sense of community, tranquility with energy, and everyday comfort with special moments. Key features - The apartments are delivered fully finished and are divided into collections: Aurora—for one-bedroom units, Polar—for two-bedroom units, and Antarctica—for three-bedroom units. - The main element of the facade is large crystalline cubes. Their facets reflect, scatter, and refract daylight, causing the building’s exterior to change depending on the time of day and lighting conditions. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, a climbing wall, a jogging track, a yoga and Pilates studio, a library, a meeting room, lounge areas, a spa, a hot tub, a steam room, an infrared sauna, separate pools for adults and children, a 24-hour concierge service, an artificial ice rink, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Street. It takes just 3 minutes to reach Al Marjan Island, where the Wynn Resort is under construction; 4 minutes to Al Hamra Mall; 6 minutes to the RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera; and 7 minutes to the Al Hamra Golf Club. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Hamraa, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop100 m
Medical center7 km
Airport34 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
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