Hyde Residences by City View

Oasis of creative energy in the very heart of the metropolis. Hyde Residences in partnership with Ennismore offers a unique synthesis of modern luxury and a bohemian lifestyle. The project creates a dynamic and elegant space where the urban environment gains a new dimension. Key Features — Thoughtful finishing in wooded, caramel, and beige shades. Porcelain stoneware with a terrazzo effect, natural wood, quartz, glass, and light marble are used. Built-in appliances from Teka, Whirlpool, and Frigidaire. — Premium infrastructure: swimming pools, spa, courts for padel tennis and pickleball, podcast room, restaurant and bar by Rikas Group, fitness studio, open-air cinema, children's playground, and library. — A full range of services includes residential concierge, doorman, and valet, as well as 24-hour security. Additionally, À La Carte services are available: private chef, personal shopping, nanny and dog walking, dry cleaning and laundry, private transport, DJ lessons, personal training, and wellness sessions. — The Accor benefits program provides global VIP Live Limitless status for travel planning. Owners receive automatic upgrades upon check-in at more than 5500 hotels worldwide and a 20% discount. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate community, surrounded by green parks, golf courses, and boutiques. Within a 5-minute radius are Dubai Hills Mall, King's College Hospital, and Dubai Hills Golf Club. It takes 10–15 minutes to reach GEMS Wellington Academy, Brighton College Dubai, and Al Barsha Mall. The trip to the popular Palm Jumeirah area will take 25 minutes, to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa — 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 35 minutes.