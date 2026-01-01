Description

Holm Central is a residential complex consisting of two low-rise buildings in the Jumeirah Garden City neighborhood. It combines the comforts of a five-star hotel with the benefits of modern urban living. The flowing elements of the facade soften the buildings’ strict geometry and highlight their architectural character. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in shades of beige, well-thought-out functional layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to: a gym, a playground, a yoga area, lounge areas, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, a garden with walking paths, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach a public transport stop and 5 minutes to reach the World Trade Center metro station, La Mer Beach, Downtown Dubai, and the DIFC. The drive to other popular areas such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.