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HomeReal Estate CatalogHolm Central

Holm Central

52, 12A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Holm Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 182 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 302 854 $from 5 429 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 55
302 854 – 368 399
6 676 – 8 648
1 bedroom
57 – 72
465 598 – 557 613
7 666 – 8 057
2 bedrooms
100 – 182
760 710 – 990 506
5 429 – 7 540

Description

Holm Central is a residential complex consisting of two low-rise buildings in the Jumeirah Garden City neighborhood. It combines the comforts of a five-star hotel with the benefits of modern urban living. The flowing elements of the facade soften the buildings’ strict geometry and highlight their architectural character. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in shades of beige, well-thought-out functional layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to: a gym, a playground, a yoga area, lounge areas, separate pools for adults and children, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, a garden with walking paths, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach a public transport stop and 5 minutes to reach the World Trade Center metro station, La Mer Beach, Downtown Dubai, and the DIFC. The drive to other popular areas such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
52, 12A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
School1 km
Shop750 m
Medical center700 m
Metro station1 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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