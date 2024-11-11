Haven by Binghatti

Description

Silence and serenity amidst the dynamics of the prestigious Dubai Sports City neighborhood. A masterpiece of modern architecture, Haven will rise 31 floors above a world-class luxury community in the heart of Dubai. This inspiring haven-like haven is ideal for families with children and expats, and can also be a great investment. Key features — Cozy interiors in beige tones are designed using premium materials: natural wood, marble and textured travertine. Panoramic windows flood the rooms with natural light and offer peaceful views of the big city from the heights of residential towers. — The residence has luxury recreational areas including a park, green maze, gym, jogging track, basketball and padel tennis courts, children's and adult pools, playground and clubhouse. — All lots are equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen and a smart home system that makes it easy to manage household chores through an app on your smartphone. Location Advantages The property is strategically located close to key transportation hubs. A drive to Mall of the Emirates will take about 20 minutes, while Kite Beach is approximately 25 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai are a 25-minute drive away, while Dubai Marina can be reached in 22 minutes. For the active lifestyle enthusiast, there are sports academies, golf courses and fitness centers within a 5-10 minute radius. Schools such as GEMS United School and Victory Heights Primary School are also nearby. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes about 30 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is only 25 minutes away.