Haven by Binghatti

14, Dubai Sports City Street, Stadium View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 105 m² to 125 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 462 900 $from 4 040 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.8 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
105 – 125
462 900 – 506 467
4 040 – 4 402
Description

Silence and serenity amidst the dynamics of the prestigious Dubai Sports City neighborhood. A masterpiece of modern architecture, Haven will rise 31 floors above a world-class luxury community in the heart of Dubai. This inspiring haven-like haven is ideal for families with children and expats, and can also be a great investment. Key features — Cozy interiors in beige tones are designed using premium materials: natural wood, marble and textured travertine. Panoramic windows flood the rooms with natural light and offer peaceful views of the big city from the heights of residential towers. — The residence has luxury recreational areas including a park, green maze, gym, jogging track, basketball and padel tennis courts, children's and adult pools, playground and clubhouse. — All lots are equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen and a smart home system that makes it easy to manage household chores through an app on your smartphone. Location Advantages The property is strategically located close to key transportation hubs. A drive to Mall of the Emirates will take about 20 minutes, while Kite Beach is approximately 25 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai are a 25-minute drive away, while Dubai Marina can be reached in 22 minutes. For the active lifestyle enthusiast, there are sports academies, golf courses and fitness centers within a 5-10 minute radius. Schools such as GEMS United School and Victory Heights Primary School are also nearby. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes about 30 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is only 25 minutes away.

Location

14, Dubai Sports City Street, Stadium View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Park

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
