Hadley Heights 2 by Leos

Description

New-generation residential complex in Dubai Sports City, created in collaboration with three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean. His sporting career has become a symbol of precision, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence — values that form the basis of the Hadley Heights 2 residential complex concept. The architecture of the complex is inspired by the movement of water and the flow of time. During the day, the building looks light and dynamic, and at night it becomes an expressive light accent in the area. Key features - All apartments feature light-colored finishes, quartz countertops, porcelain floor tiles, water-saving faucets, energy-efficient lighting, double-glazed windows, built-in appliances from European brands (Teka/Siemens), kitchen cabinets, and walk-in closets. - Residents can also order a furniture set and installation of a smart home system. - The complex's infrastructure includes: a fitness room, yoga space, soccer field, paddle tennis and basketball courts, running track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, spa center, lounge areas, party terrace with DJ booth, VR game room, and more. Location advantages The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 2 minutes to walk to public transport stops and 5 minutes to reach Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The yellow metro line currently under construction will further improve transport convenience. Within a 15-minute radius are the Mall of the Emirates, IMG World of Adventures theme park, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. Within a 20-minute radius are popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Frame. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 24 minutes.