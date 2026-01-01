Catalog
Hadley Heights 2 by Leos

Hadley Heights 2 by Leos

The Spirit Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Leos Development
Total area
from 117 m² to 129 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 460 829 $from 3 750 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
117 – 129
460 829 – 484 106
3 750 – 3 919
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New-generation residential complex in Dubai Sports City, created in collaboration with three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean. His sporting career has become a symbol of precision, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence — values that form the basis of the Hadley Heights 2 residential complex concept. The architecture of the complex is inspired by the movement of water and the flow of time. During the day, the building looks light and dynamic, and at night it becomes an expressive light accent in the area. Key features - All apartments feature light-colored finishes, quartz countertops, porcelain floor tiles, water-saving faucets, energy-efficient lighting, double-glazed windows, built-in appliances from European brands (Teka/Siemens), kitchen cabinets, and walk-in closets. - Residents can also order a furniture set and installation of a smart home system. - The complex's infrastructure includes: a fitness room, yoga space, soccer field, paddle tennis and basketball courts, running track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, spa center, lounge areas, party terrace with DJ booth, VR game room, and more. Location advantages The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 2 minutes to walk to public transport stops and 5 minutes to reach Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The yellow metro line currently under construction will further improve transport convenience. Within a 15-minute radius are the Mall of the Emirates, IMG World of Adventures theme park, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. Within a 20-minute radius are popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Frame. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 24 minutes.

Location

View on map
Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport260 m
School550 m
Shop500 m
Medical center800 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
