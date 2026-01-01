Grosvenor House by Lotus Living

Description

Grosvenor House is a boutique residential development by Lotus Living Properties, located in Dubai South. The project comprises 51 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Its architecture combines British-inspired details, contemporary facade geometry and spacious balconies, while the amenities provide spaces for fitness and family leisure. Key Features – The interior concept features warm neutral tones, wood textures, decorative wall panels and stone-patterned surfaces. Apartments are delivered unfurnished, with 3-metre ceilings in living rooms and kitchens. – The featured layouts include open-plan kitchens, balconies and laundry areas. Large windows bring natural light into the living spaces. – The rooftop offers an outdoor swimming pool, a sun terrace with loungers and a lounge area for relaxation and socialising. – Residents will have access to an indoor gym, a children’s playroom and a spacious lobby with concierge service. – The building includes two residential lifts, a basement level and one allocated parking space per apartment. Location Advantages Dubai South is located near Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai, both approximately 15 minutes away by car. Dubai Marina can be reached in around 20 minutes, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 30 minutes away. The development offers convenient connections to the business and transport hubs of southern Dubai.