Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogGrosvenor House by Lotus Living

Grosvenor House by Lotus Living

13, MAG 5 Boulevard, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Lotus Living Properties
Total area
from 59 m² to 98 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 272 839 $from 3 837 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors4
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
59 – 80
272 839 – 307 420
3 837 – 4 596
2 bedrooms
92 – 98
362 423 – 389 653
3 907 – 3 976
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Grosvenor House is a boutique residential development by Lotus Living Properties, located in Dubai South. The project comprises 51 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Its architecture combines British-inspired details, contemporary facade geometry and spacious balconies, while the amenities provide spaces for fitness and family leisure. Key Features – The interior concept features warm neutral tones, wood textures, decorative wall panels and stone-patterned surfaces. Apartments are delivered unfurnished, with 3-metre ceilings in living rooms and kitchens. – The featured layouts include open-plan kitchens, balconies and laundry areas. Large windows bring natural light into the living spaces. – The rooftop offers an outdoor swimming pool, a sun terrace with loungers and a lounge area for relaxation and socialising. – Residents will have access to an indoor gym, a children’s playroom and a spacious lobby with concierge service. – The building includes two residential lifts, a basement level and one allocated parking space per apartment. Location Advantages Dubai South is located near Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai, both approximately 15 minutes away by car. Dubai Marina can be reached in around 20 minutes, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 30 minutes away. The development offers convenient connections to the business and transport hubs of southern Dubai.

Location

View on map
13, MAG 5 Boulevard, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center2 km
Airport20 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
CatalogMap