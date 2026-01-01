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HomeReal Estate CatalogGreenfield Living

Greenfield Living

Moza Building, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Greenfield Real Estate Development
Total area
from 61 m² to 105 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 260 543 $from 3 714 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
61 – 80
260 543 – 329 967
4 123 – 4 248
2 bedrooms
90 – 105
356 103 – 392 584
3 714 – 3 934
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Comfortable urban living at the heart of a thriving community. Greenfield Living is a residential complex in Dubai South, designed for those who value the combination of modern infrastructure, green spaces, and proximity to business districts. Every residence is focused on functionality, an abundance of natural light, and thoughtful design. Key Features — Interiors are finished in warm, light tones using premium materials. Units are delivered with built-in appliances, a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom, with layouts designed with careful attention to natural light and space zoning. — Apartments are available as one-bedroom with a study or two-bedroom — each option designed to provide a harmonious work-life balance. — On-site amenities include a swimming pool, a guest lobby, a gym, a children's playground, and a co-working space. — The rooftop is designed as an open-air leisure area, offering residents a zen garden, a yoga terrace, an outdoor cinema, and a barbecue zone. Location Advantages The clubhouse is situated in Dubai South — one of the most dynamically developing districts in the city, with direct access to major highways. Expo City, Al Forsan Stage, Vision Dubai, Aiko Hypermarket, Gems Founders School, Mango Hypermarket, and Town Square Park are all reachable within 15–20 minutes. The Outlet Village, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Zabeel Palace are 30–40 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is just 8 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Moza Building, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center800 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
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