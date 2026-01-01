Description

Comfortable urban living at the heart of a thriving community. Greenfield Living is a residential complex in Dubai South, designed for those who value the combination of modern infrastructure, green spaces, and proximity to business districts. Every residence is focused on functionality, an abundance of natural light, and thoughtful design. Key Features — Interiors are finished in warm, light tones using premium materials. Units are delivered with built-in appliances, a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom, with layouts designed with careful attention to natural light and space zoning. — Apartments are available as one-bedroom with a study or two-bedroom — each option designed to provide a harmonious work-life balance. — On-site amenities include a swimming pool, a guest lobby, a gym, a children's playground, and a co-working space. — The rooftop is designed as an open-air leisure area, offering residents a zen garden, a yoga terrace, an outdoor cinema, and a barbecue zone. Location Advantages The clubhouse is situated in Dubai South — one of the most dynamically developing districts in the city, with direct access to major highways. Expo City, Al Forsan Stage, Vision Dubai, Aiko Hypermarket, Gems Founders School, Mango Hypermarket, and Town Square Park are all reachable within 15–20 minutes. The Outlet Village, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Zabeel Palace are 30–40 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is just 8 minutes away.