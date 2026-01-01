Catalog
Golf Terrace Residences

14, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Asak Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 44 m² to 158 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 187 338 $from 3 051 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Signing SPA
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces105

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
44
187 338
4 236
1 bedroom
59
272 294
4 580
2 bedrooms
158
484 683
3 051

Description

A contemporary residential complex in a prestigious community. Golf Terrace Residences is located in Dubai Production City and offers views of the renowned Jumeirah Golf Estates golf course. The club residence features fully furnished apartments and well-developed infrastructure for comfortable living. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a natural palette using light wood, milky-toned stone, and sage-green accents. — A minimalist kitchen is complemented by graphite-colored appliances and a black marble backsplash. — Residents have access to gyms and spa centers, swimming pools, an outdoor cinema, yoga and barbecue areas, a children’s playground, a golf simulator and mini-golf, a jogging track, as well as spaces for ping-pong, football, and basketball. Location Advantages The project is situated in the rapidly developing Dubai Production City area with direct access to major transport arteries. City Centre Me'aisem, GEMS Metropole School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, and Dubai Miracle Garden are 5–10 minutes away. Global Village, Dubai Hills Mall, JGE Golf Course, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is also approximately a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
14, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport950 m
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
