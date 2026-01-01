Description

A contemporary residential complex in a prestigious community. Golf Terrace Residences is located in Dubai Production City and offers views of the renowned Jumeirah Golf Estates golf course. The club residence features fully furnished apartments and well-developed infrastructure for comfortable living. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a natural palette using light wood, milky-toned stone, and sage-green accents. — A minimalist kitchen is complemented by graphite-colored appliances and a black marble backsplash. — Residents have access to gyms and spa centers, swimming pools, an outdoor cinema, yoga and barbecue areas, a children’s playground, a golf simulator and mini-golf, a jogging track, as well as spaces for ping-pong, football, and basketball. Location Advantages The project is situated in the rapidly developing Dubai Production City area with direct access to major transport arteries. City Centre Me'aisem, GEMS Metropole School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, and Dubai Miracle Garden are 5–10 minutes away. Global Village, Dubai Hills Mall, JGE Golf Course, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is also approximately a 20-minute drive away.