Golf Grove by Regent

13, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Regent Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 108 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 183 798 $from 3 318 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 38
183 798
4 765 – 4 851
1 bedroom
67 – 108
263 581 – 361 606
3 318 – 3 912
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Production City. The architecture of the Golf Grove building echoes the beauty of the surrounding landscape, while the thoughtfully designed interiors provide a sense of tranquility. This is where the elegance of nature and the comfort of modern life meet. Key features - All apartments are finished with Italian materials in pastel beige colors. Due to the panoramic glazing, the house will always be filled with light. - Residents have access to a wide range of various amenities: fitness room, yoga space, golf simulator, infinity pool on the roof, zen-garden, sauna, co-working space, movie theater, pet park, club room, bicycle parking and others. - All lots are equipped with “Smart Home” system, which allows you to control light, temperature, entrance lock directly from your smartphone. - CCTV cameras are installed on each floor for the safety of the residents. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the largest highways of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Me'aisem City Center and JGE Golf Course are 3 minutes away, Expo City and Dubai Hills Mall are 12 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah beach area is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
School2 km
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
