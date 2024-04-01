Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogGlam Residence

Glam Residence

E108, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, Al Zorah, Zorah Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 55 m² to 198 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 187 915 $from 3 151 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Post Handover
3.75%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2024
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
55
187 915
3 385
1 bedroom
88 – 118
309 129 – 373 965
3 151 – 3 502
2 bedrooms
198
671 396
3 385
Brochure

Description

Elegant seaside residential complex in Al Zorah. Find your perfect home at Glam Residence: stylish studios ideal for young professionals or spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for families with children. Here, every day will remind you of a luxury holiday. Key features - Apartments are finished in light coloured tones with built-in storage. Big balconies and panoramic windows fill the home with natural light. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour security. - A park, jogging paths, and the Championship Golf Course are located close to the house. Community infrastructure Al Zorah is an actively developing neighbourhood on the Persian Gulf in the emirate of Ajman. The community is known for its unspoilt nature, mangroves and 12 kilometres of beach area. Residents have access to all the necessary infrastructure: shops, cafes, fitness and health centres, yacht clubs, water sports facilities. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes there are educational institutions and medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Ittihad Street. It takes 8 minutes to reach Ajman City Centre and Al Zorah Beach and 6 minutes to reach Al Zorah Ajman Park. It will take 24 minutes to reach Sharjah International Airport and 35 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
E108, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, Al Zorah, Zorah Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport37 km

Amenities

Sport
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Promenade

News

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog