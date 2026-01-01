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HomeReal Estate CatalogGarnet by Siroya

Garnet by Siroya

Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Siroya Ventures Realty
Total area
from 67 m² to 118 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 285 862 $from 3 785 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 70
285 862 – 318 260
4 236 – 4 501
2 bedrooms
108 – 118
411 914 – 457 380
3 785 – 3 847
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential complex in the Dubai South area. The minimalist architecture of the Garnet residential complex and its natural surroundings create a comfortable living environment. Key Features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in a light color palette and functional open floor plans. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - The complex features: a gym, sports and children’s playgrounds, a yoga terrace, a pickleball court, mini-golf, a swimming pool, relaxation areas, a sauna, a barbecue area, a cinema, a pet-walking lawn, a games room, and more. Location Advantages The project has direct access to Expo Road. Dubai South Central Park is a 2-minute drive away, the Expo City exhibition complex is 10 minutes away, and the Mall of the Emirates and Downtown Dubai are 25 minutes away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 10 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 35 minutes.

Location

View on map
Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport20 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
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