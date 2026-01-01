Garnet by Siroya

Description

An elegant residential complex in the Dubai South area. The minimalist architecture of the Garnet residential complex and its natural surroundings create a comfortable living environment. Key Features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in a light color palette and functional open floor plans. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - The complex features: a gym, sports and children’s playgrounds, a yoga terrace, a pickleball court, mini-golf, a swimming pool, relaxation areas, a sauna, a barbecue area, a cinema, a pet-walking lawn, a games room, and more. Location Advantages The project has direct access to Expo Road. Dubai South Central Park is a 2-minute drive away, the Expo City exhibition complex is 10 minutes away, and the Mall of the Emirates and Downtown Dubai are 25 minutes away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 10 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 35 minutes.