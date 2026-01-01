Catalog
Franck Muller Aeternitas by London Gate

Pentominium, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
London Gate Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 252 m² to 253 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 2 641 252 $from 10 445 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors106
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Building height450 m
Unit typesDuplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
252 – 253
2 641 252 – 2 940 775
10 445 – 11 616

Description

In the very heart of Dubai Marina lies a unique 106-story project created in collaboration with Franck Muller and London Gate. Rising 450 meters above ground level, this marvel of modern architecture is the tallest residential tower with a clock in the world. The complex offers residents breathtaking views and an exclusive lifestyle in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts. Key project features - The design, inspired by the watch brand Franck Muller, gives the building's architecture a unique style and memorable distinctive features. - The residential skyscraper offers designer furnished apartments with high-quality appliances and modern premium finishes. - The project includes various leisure spaces, including children's playgrounds, barbecue area, library, as well as a spa center with a sauna and jacuzzi, cinema, and a special room for playing musical instruments. - For active pastimes, the complex is equipped with a swimming pool, fitness center, paddle tennis court, and yoga studio. - Services offered include concierge service, a home chef, 24-hour valet parking, and access to a private business center. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is one of the most prestigious districts of Dubai. It is a place suitable for people who prefer both beach relaxation and an active city lifestyle. The location is famous for JBR Beach and the Dubai Marina Walk promenade, which offers a wide range of entertainment from restaurants, cafes, and bars to spa centers and boutiques. The large shopping center Dubai Marina Mall is also located here. In the area, there are schools such as Emirates International School Meadows, Icademy Middle East, and Regent International Private School, which offer opportunities for quality education. Location advantages The district has convenient transportation access due to its proximity to Al Sufouh Rd and Sheikh Zayed Rd. The journey to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes an average of 30 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 15-20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Pentominium, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Sea1 km
School1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center200 m
Metro station1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Videos

