Floarea Lakes by Mashriq

Description

Residential project by the water in Dubai Production City. The Floarea Lakes complex combines the comforts of city life, a convenient location, a peaceful atmosphere, and picturesque views of the lake. Key features - Spacious apartments feature high-quality European finishes in light colors, built-in kitchens, walk-in closets, smart home systems, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. - License plate recognition technology ensures easy entry and exit from the parking lot. - The complex's infrastructure includes: indoor and outdoor gyms, basketball, volleyball, and children's playgrounds, table tennis, a running track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, water slides, lounge areas, a yoga space, a barbecue terrace, and more. Location advantages The project has access to one of the emirate's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Miracle Garden and Expo City can be reached in 12 minutes, Dubai Marina in 15 minutes, and Mall of the Emirates in 17 minutes. The Global Village and IMG World of Adventures are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 27 minutes away.