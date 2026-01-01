Catalog
Floarea Lakes by Mashriq

Aloft Me'aisam Dubai, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Mashriq Elite Development
Total area
from 36 m² to 166 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 178 601 $from 3 187 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 38
178 601 – 189 491
4 856 – 4 937
1 bedroom
72 – 75
293 765 – 312 823
4 049 – 4 117
2 bedrooms
99 – 127
397 223 – 454 125
3 555 – 4 008
3 bedrooms
166
530 629
3 187
Description

Residential project by the water in Dubai Production City. The Floarea Lakes complex combines the comforts of city life, a convenient location, a peaceful atmosphere, and picturesque views of the lake. Key features - Spacious apartments feature high-quality European finishes in light colors, built-in kitchens, walk-in closets, smart home systems, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. - License plate recognition technology ensures easy entry and exit from the parking lot. - The complex's infrastructure includes: indoor and outdoor gyms, basketball, volleyball, and children's playgrounds, table tennis, a running track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, water slides, lounge areas, a yoga space, a barbecue terrace, and more. Location advantages The project has access to one of the emirate's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Miracle Garden and Expo City can be reached in 12 minutes, Dubai Marina in 15 minutes, and Mall of the Emirates in 17 minutes. The Global Village and IMG World of Adventures are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

Aloft Me'aisam Dubai, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
School100 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
