Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai

Boulevard 47, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sol Properties Development LLC
Total area
from 161 m² to 825 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 1 717 358 $from 10 116 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors55
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
161 – 212
1 717 358 – 2 246 426
10 568 – 10 661
3 bedrooms
246 – 280
2 493 271 – 3 109 853
10 116 – 11 077
4 bedrooms
494
6 078 691
12 294
Brochure

Description

Luxury tower in Downtown Dubai, the heart of the bustling metropolis. Each apartment in Fairmont Residences Solara Tower offers breathtaking views of the cityscape and exquisite interiors that create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort. The name ‘Solara’ speaks for itself: a sense of joy and optimism, typical for a sunny day. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, panoramic windows, spacious terraces, built-in appliances from German brands. - Provided service 5-star hotel: concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and babysitting services, maintenance, car wash, chauffeur service, etc. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, yoga space, padel tennis court, golf simulator, spa, separate swimming pools for children and adults, children's playground, cinema, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Downtown is one of the most famous and dynamic areas of Dubai. Developed transport system, high level of security and a large number of landmarks attract more and more new residents and guests. Blossom Business Bay Nursery, Learning Tree Nursery, Jumeirah International Nurseries and Aster Royal Clinic Downtown, Ikigai Medical Centre, Medclinic Dubai Mall are all within 5-7 minutes distance. Location advantages With its central Dubai location and access to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Ras Al Khor Rd, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, The Dubai Fountain is 7 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 16 minutes.

Location

View on map
Boulevard 47, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School300 m
Shop140 m
Medical center850 m
Airport15 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

