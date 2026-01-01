Ethan by Griffin

Description

Exquisite boutique complex in Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The Ethan residential complex has been designed with family comfort in mind and offers spacious layouts, smart services, and a convenient location close to Dubai's main attractions. Here, style and functionality come together to create a harmonious living space. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with light-colored finishes, built-in appliances and storage modules, a smart home system, innovative security solutions, energy-efficient technologies, and water-saving features for sustainable development. - Residents have access to a gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Ain highway. Burj Khalifa and the DIFC district are 15 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 20 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.