Elm at Park Five by Deyaar

H40 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 108 m² to 162 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 328 352 $from 2 937 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
108
328 352
3 039
2 bedrooms
162
478 262
2 937
Brochure

Description

Premium building complex in Dubai Production City. With its geometric façade and clean lines, Elm at Park Five is a unique blend of tradition and modernity. The luxuriously bright interiors and thoughtfully designed open-plan layouts will be the perfect solution for even the most discerning resident. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral tones, built-in appliances, walk-in wardrobes and smart home systems. Panoramic windows flood the house with natural light and offer magnificent views of the community. - On-site facilities include a gym, basketball and padel tennis courts, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, zen garden, pet park, shops, cafes, co-working space and more. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the main traffic arteries of the city. The nearest shopping centre City Center Me'aisem is 2 minutes away, Jumeirah Golf Estates is 11 minutes away and Dubai Butterfly Garden is 12 minutes away. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 20 minutes away, Jumeirah Beach is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
H40 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
