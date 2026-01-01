Elevia Residences by Valores

Description

A low-rise residential complex in the rapidly developing Warsan Fourth district. Elevia Residences combines comfort for everyday living, a convenient location near Dubai’s major business centers, and high investment potential. Key features - Apartments are delivered with high-end finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to a gym, playground, garden, walking paths, lounge areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, covered parking, and more. Location advantages The project has access to two major highways in the emirate—Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road. A metro station on the Blue Line, currently under construction, is within walking distance. It takes 3 minutes to drive to the Life Medical Center, 4 minutes to the Dubai Silicon Oasis district, and 8 minutes to the Dragon Mart shopping center. Popular destinations such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 16 minutes away, and the Global Village international fair is 20 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 12 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport—35 minutes.