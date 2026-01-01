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HomeReal Estate CatalogElevia Residences by Valores

Elevia Residences by Valores

Sandy Garden Building, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Valores Property Development
Total area
from 37 m² to 112 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 159 345 $from 3 663 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 49
159 345 – 188 338
3 789 – 4 214
1 bedroom
83 – 91
307 655 – 335 902
3 663
2 bedrooms
112
410 433
3 663
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A low-rise residential complex in the rapidly developing Warsan Fourth district. Elevia Residences combines comfort for everyday living, a convenient location near Dubai’s major business centers, and high investment potential. Key features - Apartments are delivered with high-end finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to a gym, playground, garden, walking paths, lounge areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, covered parking, and more. Location advantages The project has access to two major highways in the emirate—Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road. A metro station on the Blue Line, currently under construction, is within walking distance. It takes 3 minutes to drive to the Life Medical Center, 4 minutes to the Dubai Silicon Oasis district, and 8 minutes to the Dragon Mart shopping center. Popular destinations such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 16 minutes away, and the Global Village international fair is 20 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 12 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport—35 minutes.

Location

View on map
Sandy Garden Building, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School850 m
Shop900 m
Medical center1 km
Airport17 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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