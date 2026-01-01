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HomeReal Estate CatalogCoventry Residence 1

Coventry Residence 1

4998, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 99 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 122 554 $from 2 946 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
24%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 8
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces195

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 40
122 554 – 148 146
3 472 – 3 649
1 bedroom
62 – 99
218 124 – 292 538
2 946 – 3 473

Description

A new premium standard in western Dubai. Coventry Residence 1 is a project designed for those who value thoughtfully planned infrastructure and a strategic location close to the emirate's key transport arteries. The complex is an excellent choice both for investors seeking strong rental yields and for those looking for a home with long-term growth potential. Key Features — On-site amenities include an infinity pool with sun loungers, a rooftop outdoor cinema with a retractable screen, a lazy river with water installations and fountains, a children's playground, a running track, podium gardens, barbecue areas, fire pits, a fitness centre, and a yoga and meditation studio. — Evening ambiance in the communal spaces is enhanced by a fireplace, perfect for cosy outdoor relaxation during the cooler months. — Underground levels provide parking for 194 vehicles, including dedicated spaces for people with disabilities. — A flexible five-year payment plan and attractive early payment terms. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the developing Dubai Industrial City district, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Action Park Dubai, Real Madrid World Dubai, Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Miracle Garden, and Butterfly Park are all 20–30 minutes away. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Silicon Central Mall, and Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park are 35–45 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive.

Location

View on map
4998, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop550 m
Airport18 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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