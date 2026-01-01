Description

A new premium standard in western Dubai. Coventry Residence 1 is a project designed for those who value thoughtfully planned infrastructure and a strategic location close to the emirate's key transport arteries. The complex is an excellent choice both for investors seeking strong rental yields and for those looking for a home with long-term growth potential. Key Features — On-site amenities include an infinity pool with sun loungers, a rooftop outdoor cinema with a retractable screen, a lazy river with water installations and fountains, a children's playground, a running track, podium gardens, barbecue areas, fire pits, a fitness centre, and a yoga and meditation studio. — Evening ambiance in the communal spaces is enhanced by a fireplace, perfect for cosy outdoor relaxation during the cooler months. — Underground levels provide parking for 194 vehicles, including dedicated spaces for people with disabilities. — A flexible five-year payment plan and attractive early payment terms. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the developing Dubai Industrial City district, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Action Park Dubai, Real Madrid World Dubai, Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Miracle Garden, and Butterfly Park are all 20–30 minutes away. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Silicon Central Mall, and Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park are 35–45 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive.