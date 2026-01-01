Catalog
Coventry PLACE by GFS

Ikarus Tower, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 39 m² to 178 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 177 620 $from 4 170 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
59%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
177 620 – 197 269
4 531 – 5 032
1 bedroom
66 – 156
315 695 – 653 930
4 170 – 4 739
2 bedrooms
108 – 178
467 518 – 770 924
4 309
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Coventry Place, a modern residential building located in one of Dubai's most sought-after and dynamically developing districts, IMPZ (International Media Production Zone), offers an atmosphere of privacy and secluded comfort. The limited number of residences fosters a community of like-minded individuals, promoting a balanced lifestyle with well-thought-out infrastructure and excellent transport connectivity. Key Features – The apartment design ensures bright and spacious interiors thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and premium finishing materials. – For safety and convenience, the territory is equipped with 24/7 video surveillance and underground parking. – The rooftop features a premium multifunctional space, including an infinity pool, a relaxation terrace, and an innovative fitness center with professional training equipment. Location Advantages Thanks to its central location in IMPZ, the residence provides quick access to key destinations in Dubai. The journey to City Centre Me’aisem mall takes just 2 minutes. The popular beach areas of Dubai Marina and JBR, as well as Dubai Hills Mall, are approximately 15 minutes away. The building is just 20 minutes from the Downtown Dubai business district. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are within a 20–25 minute drive.

Location

View on map
Ikarus Tower, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
