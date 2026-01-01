Coventry PLACE by GFS

Description

Coventry Place, a modern residential building located in one of Dubai's most sought-after and dynamically developing districts, IMPZ (International Media Production Zone), offers an atmosphere of privacy and secluded comfort. The limited number of residences fosters a community of like-minded individuals, promoting a balanced lifestyle with well-thought-out infrastructure and excellent transport connectivity. Key Features – The apartment design ensures bright and spacious interiors thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and premium finishing materials. – For safety and convenience, the territory is equipped with 24/7 video surveillance and underground parking. – The rooftop features a premium multifunctional space, including an infinity pool, a relaxation terrace, and an innovative fitness center with professional training equipment. Location Advantages Thanks to its central location in IMPZ, the residence provides quick access to key destinations in Dubai. The journey to City Centre Me’aisem mall takes just 2 minutes. The popular beach areas of Dubai Marina and JBR, as well as Dubai Hills Mall, are approximately 15 minutes away. The building is just 20 minutes from the Downtown Dubai business district. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are within a 20–25 minute drive.