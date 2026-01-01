Coventry Curve 2 by GFS

Description

Low-rise residential complex in the developing Dubai Industrial City area. The architecture of the Coventry Curve 2 residential building is symmetrical to Coventry Curve 1, located opposite, which creates a mirror effect. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes in beige colors, built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, private balconies. - For the convenience of residents, the complex is equipped with 4 high-speed elevators. - Residents have access to: a gym, walking and running tracks, a children's playroom, a swimming pool, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a multi-purpose pavilion for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina and JLT districts are located within a 10-15 minute radius, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are within a 15-20 minute radius. It takes 20 minutes to get to Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.