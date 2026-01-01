Coventry Curve 2 by GFS

Catalog
Al Haseen Residences, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 63 m² to 64 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 247 434 $from 3 917 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
44%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 64
247 434 – 258 854
3 917 – 3 986
Description

Low-rise residential complex in the developing Dubai Industrial City area. The architecture of the Coventry Curve 2 residential building is symmetrical to Coventry Curve 1, located opposite, which creates a mirror effect. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes in beige colors, built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, private balconies. - For the convenience of residents, the complex is equipped with 4 high-speed elevators. - Residents have access to: a gym, walking and running tracks, a children's playroom, a swimming pool, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a multi-purpose pavilion for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina and JLT districts are located within a 10-15 minute radius, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are within a 15-20 minute radius. It takes 20 minutes to get to Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

Al Haseen Residences, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
