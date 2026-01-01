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HomeReal Estate CatalogCourtyard One by Golden Light

Courtyard One by Golden Light

Majestique Residence 2 by CREDO, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Golden Light Real Estate Developments
Total area
from 70 m² to 113 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 303 562 $from 4 300 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
30%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
12 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 80
303 562 – 356 832
4 300 – 4 432
2 bedrooms
102 – 113
449 582 – 501 533
4 367 – 4 405
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A low-rise residential complex in Dubai South. The Courtyard One residential complex is designed for young families and professionals. Its location in one of Dubai’s most promising neighborhoods and its well-developed infrastructure make the project the perfect blend of a secluded lifestyle and global transport accessibility. Key Features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light pastel tones with well-thought-out and spacious layouts. The interiors are filled with light and designed with an emphasis on functionality and comfort. - Residents have access to: a gym, a treadmill, a yoga area, a children’s playground and sports field, a lawn for walking pets, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, and more. Location Advantages The residential building is situated between two major highways, Expo Road and Emirates Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Expo City exhibition complex, 25 minutes to reach the Jebel Ali and Dubai Marina areas, and 35 minutes to reach the Mall of the Emirates. Popular landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are a 40-minute drive away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
Majestique Residence 2 by CREDO, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport50 m
School500 m
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport18 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
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