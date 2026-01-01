Courtyard One by Golden Light

Description

A low-rise residential complex in Dubai South. The Courtyard One residential complex is designed for young families and professionals. Its location in one of Dubai’s most promising neighborhoods and its well-developed infrastructure make the project the perfect blend of a secluded lifestyle and global transport accessibility. Key Features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light pastel tones with well-thought-out and spacious layouts. The interiors are filled with light and designed with an emphasis on functionality and comfort. - Residents have access to: a gym, a treadmill, a yoga area, a children’s playground and sports field, a lawn for walking pets, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, and more. Location Advantages The residential building is situated between two major highways, Expo Road and Emirates Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Expo City exhibition complex, 25 minutes to reach the Jebel Ali and Dubai Marina areas, and 35 minutes to reach the Mall of the Emirates. Popular landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are a 40-minute drive away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes.