Coralis by Palladium

Description

An elegant residential building in the Meydan Riviera district, combining a picturesque canal, shops, green spaces, and well-developed infrastructure. The architecture of the Coralis residential complex is inspired by the intricate natural forms of living coral. The organic lines and gentle curves of the facade evoke the rhythm of ocean waves, blending natural aesthetics with contemporary design. Key features - All residences feature high-end finishes, spacious layouts, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a padel tennis court, a sports field, a gym, separate pools for adults and children, a hot tub, a bar, an outdoor movie theater, and more. Location advantages Thanks to its location between two major highways — Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road — the Meydan Racecourse is just a 3-minute drive away, while the Dubai Design District, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay are 5-10 minutes away, and Jumeirah Public Beach is 15 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.