Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogCoralis by Palladium

Coralis by Palladium

7, Azizi Riviera, Al Merkadh, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Palladium Prime Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 83 m² to 204 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 490 063 $from 3 908 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
83
490 063
5 861
2 bedrooms
167
653 417
3 908
3 bedrooms
204
1 143 479
5 595
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential building in the Meydan Riviera district, combining a picturesque canal, shops, green spaces, and well-developed infrastructure. The architecture of the Coralis residential complex is inspired by the intricate natural forms of living coral. The organic lines and gentle curves of the facade evoke the rhythm of ocean waves, blending natural aesthetics with contemporary design. Key features - All residences feature high-end finishes, spacious layouts, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a padel tennis court, a sports field, a gym, separate pools for adults and children, a hot tub, a bar, an outdoor movie theater, and more. Location advantages Thanks to its location between two major highways — Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road — the Meydan Racecourse is just a 3-minute drive away, while the Dubai Design District, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay are 5-10 minutes away, and Jumeirah Public Beach is 15 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
7, Azizi Riviera, Al Merkadh, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport20 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Catalog