Condor Marina Star by Devmark

Marina Star, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Condor Group
Total area
from 84 m² to 862 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 906 437 $from 8 941 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
50%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2023
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
84
906 437
10 698
2 bedrooms
107
958 570
8 941

Description

A prestigious residential complex in Dubai Marina. Located on the Persian Gulf, Condor Marina Star is a symbol of luxury and style. Contemporary architecture, impressive interiors and exclusive amenities create an atmosphere of sophisticated living in the heart of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with high quality finishes, built-in appliances from European brands, large panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. Four-level car park is also at the residents' disposal. - On the territory of the complex are located: a fitness centre, a hall for meditation and yoga, infinity pool on the roof, children's playground, separate sauna for men and women, public space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is a dynamic neighbourhood on Dubai's waterfront. The community is known for its white sandy beaches, towering residential skyscrapers, numerous attractions, as well as its neighbourhood with the pearl of Dubai - Palm Jumeirah Island. In addition to entertainment facilities, there is also a well-developed social infrastructure. Within 5-10 minutes you can reach Willow Children's Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, Regent International School and Life GP Clinic, Emerald Avenue Medical Clinic, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages Due to its proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina Mall are 5 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club are 8 minutes away and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera House are 18 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away.

Location

Marina Star, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School500 m
Shop600 m
Medical center300 m
Metro station2 km
Airport34 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
