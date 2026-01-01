Colibri View by Major

Catalog
65/96, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Major Developers
Total area
from 35 m² to 378 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 307 278 $from 5 098 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35
307 278 – 318 554
8 646 – 8 963
1 bedroom
54
333 912 – 403 126
6 178 – 7 356
2 bedrooms
81 – 115
551 831 – 635 698
5 489 – 6 741
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A symphony of glass and light on the horizon of RAK Central. Colibri View residential complex is a high-rise tower with panoramic glazing and innovative solutions for urban living by the coast. Key Features — The apartments are designed in a modern style and feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and terraces. The interiors are decorated in light tones with terracotta, olive, and dark blue accents. — Each residence is fully equipped and fitted with modular furniture, allowing residents to adapt the spaces to their needs. — The unique infrastructure includes a Japanese garden, a rooftop observatory, a jacuzzi, gyms, an open-air reading lounge, event spaces, an infinity pool, gazebos, table tennis, chess, a trampoline, a yoga studio, and a children's playroom. Location Advantages The project is located in the dynamically developing RAK Central district with direct access to the E11 highway. Within a 5-minute radius: Al Hamra Mall, RAK Academy and GEMS Westminster schools, RAK Hospital, and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Travel time to Al Jazeerah Beach, Al Hamra Heritage Village, and the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Al Marjan Island with a casino, is 7–10 minutes. The road to Sharjah takes 45 minutes, to Dubai — 1 hour 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 32 minutes from the clubhouse.

Location

View on map
65/96, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
Sea2 km
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Waterside
