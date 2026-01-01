Colibri View by Major

Description

A symphony of glass and light on the horizon of RAK Central. Colibri View residential complex is a high-rise tower with panoramic glazing and innovative solutions for urban living by the coast. Key Features — The apartments are designed in a modern style and feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and terraces. The interiors are decorated in light tones with terracotta, olive, and dark blue accents. — Each residence is fully equipped and fitted with modular furniture, allowing residents to adapt the spaces to their needs. — The unique infrastructure includes a Japanese garden, a rooftop observatory, a jacuzzi, gyms, an open-air reading lounge, event spaces, an infinity pool, gazebos, table tennis, chess, a trampoline, a yoga studio, and a children's playroom. Location Advantages The project is located in the dynamically developing RAK Central district with direct access to the E11 highway. Within a 5-minute radius: Al Hamra Mall, RAK Academy and GEMS Westminster schools, RAK Hospital, and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Travel time to Al Jazeerah Beach, Al Hamra Heritage Village, and the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Al Marjan Island with a casino, is 7–10 minutes. The road to Sharjah takes 45 minutes, to Dubai — 1 hour 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 32 minutes from the clubhouse.